Tammy Abraham absolutely nailed his Swansea initiation song

The tradition of footballers singing songs at their new clubs to break the ice is historically an awkward one, but there was nothing cringeworthy about Tammy Abraham’s ballad.

The Chelsea man arrived at Swansea this summer on loan after playing a key role in England’s European Under-21 Championship journey to the semi-finals.

Happy to sign a 5 year deal with Chelsea FC 🎉 & also happy to announce I've joined Swansea AFC on a season loan 🙏🏾⚽️ — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) July 4, 2017

And as a new arrival, Abraham was required to exercise his vocal chords in front of the rest of the team.

But this was no ordinary monotone effort. No. This had all the hallmarks of an X-Factor audition. One of the better ones.

🎤 Front and centre for his initiation song.



👀 Find out how @tammyabraham got on... #StatesideJacks 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/maKh5tjyBy — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 17, 2017

Singing Boyz II Men’s End Of The Road, Abraham took everyone by surprise – just look at manager Paul Clement’s face.

The squad and staff gave the 19-year-old a standing ovation (in some parts) before demanding: “We want more! We want more!”

Wow @tammyabraham what a voice 😍😍😍 — Wayne Routledge (@WayneRoutledge) July 17, 2017

Who knows, perhaps a loan deal to a record company might be on the cards if the football thing doesn’t work out.