Tammy Abraham absolutely nailed his Swansea initiation song

Back to Sport Home

The tradition of footballers singing songs at their new clubs to break the ice is historically an awkward one, but there was nothing cringeworthy about Tammy Abraham’s ballad.

The Chelsea man arrived at Swansea this summer on loan after playing a key role in England’s European Under-21 Championship journey to the semi-finals.

And as a new arrival, Abraham was required to exercise his vocal chords in front of the rest of the team.

But this was no ordinary monotone effort. No. This had all the hallmarks of an X-Factor audition. One of the better ones.

Singing Boyz II Men’s End Of The Road, Abraham took everyone by surprise – just look at manager Paul Clement’s face.

The squad and staff gave the 19-year-old a standing ovation (in some parts) before demanding: “We want more! We want more!”

Who knows, perhaps a loan deal to a record company might be on the cards if the football thing doesn’t work out.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Swansea, UK, Chelsea, football, Premier League, Singing, song, Swansea City, Tammy Abraham, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport