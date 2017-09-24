Take a moment of your time to appreciate John Fleck’s jaw-dropping free-kick

Sheffield United gave their boss Chris Wilder the perfect 50th birthday present with a superb start from John Fleck who delivered a free-kick to remember in the Steel City derby.

With the clock barely past the three-minute mark, Fleck wrote himself into Blades folklore with a brilliant piece of quality, as he curled a 25-yard free-kick into the corner to give United the lead against Sheffield Wednesday at the Sky Bet Championship match.

WATCH: It was worth the wait! What a start for @SUFC_tweets! Live on Sky Sports Football: https://t.co/ScwgynE9hE https://t.co/ORxTdw9K5e — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2017

Fans certainly can’t get enough of the 24-year-old Scottish midfielder.

I'm moving to Sheffield and calling my first born son John Fleck — Paul (@PaulTregunna) September 24, 2017

John Fleck is the new John Fleck. — Gordy Gump (@GlasgowRunner) September 24, 2017

Excellent goal John fleck our Scottish hero — Jason shadbolt (@blades2503) September 24, 2017

Fleck you beautiful little Scottish man — Calvin (@ItsBriggzy) September 24, 2017

Not being funny how good is John Fleck 😂😂😂 — Jack (@Jhargreaves91) September 24, 2017

Oooooft... What a strike from John Fleck! 😮 #SUFC — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) September 24, 2017

JOHN FLECK. I JUST DIED. — mill (@millieclamp_) September 24, 2017

United were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes through Fleck and Leon Clarke before Wednesday rallied to level thanks to Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao.

But the Blades were not going to be denied a deserved three points and Mark Duffy’s fine effort and Clarke’s second – against his former club – gave the red half of Sheffield a 2-4 win at Hillsborough.