Take a moment of your time to appreciate John Fleck’s jaw-dropping free-kick

Sheffield United gave their boss Chris Wilder the perfect 50th birthday present with a superb start from John Fleck who delivered a free-kick to remember in the Steel City derby.

With the clock barely past the three-minute mark, Fleck wrote himself into Blades folklore with a brilliant piece of quality, as he curled a 25-yard free-kick into the corner to give United the lead against Sheffield Wednesday at the Sky Bet Championship match.

Fans certainly can’t get enough of the 24-year-old Scottish midfielder.

United were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes through Fleck and Leon Clarke before Wednesday rallied to level thanks to Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao.

But the Blades were not going to be denied a deserved three points and Mark Duffy’s fine effort and Clarke’s second – against his former club – gave the red half of Sheffield a 2-4 win at Hillsborough.
