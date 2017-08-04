Tadhg de Búrca ‘must have a good chance’ of being cleared says former DRA secretary

Former Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) secretary Jack Anderson says that Waterford star Tadhg de Búrca ‘must surely have a good chance’ of being exonerated for an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final against Cork tomorrow week, reports Jackie Cahill.

Well-placed Waterford sources confirmed tonight that manager Derek McGrath will go all the way with de Búrca’s case, and request a DRA hearing to take place as soon as possible.

The influential defender was sent off against Wexford in the All-Ireland quarter-final for interfering with Harry Kehoe’s headgear.

The offence carries a one-match ban, ruling the Clashmore/Kinsalebeg out of the Cork tie.

De Búrca was unsuccessful at Central Hearings Committee (CHC) and Central Appeals Committee (CAC) levels this week – and has just one other avenue of appeal remaining.

Anderson, who lectures in sports law and is a Professor of Law at Queen’s University, Belfast, has Waterford family connections.

And writing on his Twitter page yesterday, he said: “Admit to bias (wife and in-laws are blaas (*Waterford slang*) and maybe clouding judgement but Tadhg de B must surely have a good chance at DRA?

“Was TdB deliberately dangerous? If so, wouldn’t video be conclusive and compelling as to intent? Is it? (NB my blaa bias).”

He added: “De Búrca at DRA: helmet rule not strict liability; must be deliberate; is video compelling enough to override ref’s report?”

Jack Anderson

Waterford will hope that de Búrca can escape on a technicality – as the infraction he was cited for a category III (iv) infraction, specifically ‘behaving in any way which is dangerous to an opponent, including deliberately pulling on or taking hold of a faceguard or any part of an opponent’s helmet (in hurling).’

Waterford will argue that the offence wasn’t ‘deliberate’ – and that their sweeper should be cleared – but as Anderson indicated, they must provide video evidence compelling enough to back up their case.