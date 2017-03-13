T-Mobile Arena booked for potential McGregor-Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor's potential super-fight with Floyd Mayweather has moved a step closer with reports a venue has already been booked for the fight.

Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena has been provisionally booked for June 10, even though no agreement has been made between the duo.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather has revealed he is "officially out of retirement" in order to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

A bout between the five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather and UFC's biggest star has been rumoured for weeks.

Mayweather, 40, has previously stated he would only return to the ring to fight the Irishman and, on Saturday, he gave the clearest indication yet that it could happen.

Speaking in Liverpool on the latest leg of his UK tour, Mayweather said: "I'm officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor, today.

"If he's really real, like he's says he is, if you really want to fight, just sign the paper."

The T-Mobile Arena only opened last year, with McGregor beating Nate Diaz there last August. Mayweather has yet to fight in the arena.

T-Mobile Arena's booking was first reported on Sunday night. While there is no confirmation of the fight going ahead, reports only stated the arena was provisionally booked.

Holding such a high-profile date shows that talks are at an advanced stage for the fight to go ahead. With just under three months to go until the June 10 date, there is a slim chance of getting everything signed off in time to allow for the pre-fight promotion.

Despite that, both men continue to tease the fight.