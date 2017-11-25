Sympathy pours in for Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas following wife’s death

Sympathy and condolences have poured in for former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas has he revealed the death of his his wife Gemma, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Thomas, now an anchor on Sky Sports, announced the news in a heartfelt message via social media on Saturday morning, Tweeting that he he was “crushed with indescribable pain” following the death of his 40-year-old partner.

He said she died “surrounded by her family and friends” and that their eight-year-old son Ethan was “in bits”.

Today I am crushed with indescribable pain. Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends. If you are a prayer - pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you. — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) November 25, 2017

Footballers, including Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and England women’s captain Steph Houghton, replied to the post offering their sympathy while Norwich, the team Thomas supports, extended their thoughts to the presenter and his family.

There were also words of comfort from fellow presenters Dan Walker and Rachel Riley.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

So sorry for your loss Simon. My thoughts are with you, your son and your family. — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 25, 2017

There are no words Simon… sending all my love to you and Ethan ❤️ — Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) November 25, 2017

Oh Simon. Sending all my love to you and your family. Deepest deepest sympathies. — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) November 25, 2017

Thomas, 44, wrote in an emotional post on Twitter: “Today I am crushed with indescribable pain. Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends.

“If you are a prayer – pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you.”

Norfolk-born Thomas joined Blue Peter in 1999, replacing Richard Bacon, and worked alongside the likes of Konnie Huq, Matt Baker and Zoe Salmon during his six years on the BBC children’s show.

Simon, the thoughts of everybody at Norwich City are with yourself, Ethan and everyone else who knew and loved Gemma at this sad time. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 25, 2017

He left for Sky Sports in 2005 and has worked on a number of projects, most recently presenting live Premier League coverage for the channel.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: “We are shocked and devastated to hear Simon’s news. All our thoughts are with him and his family during this terribly sad time.”