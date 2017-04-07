Sympathy for Dustin Johnson after Masters withdrawal - and some Happy Gilmore jokes

World number one Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Masters just moments before he was due to start his first round at Augusta National yesterday.

Johnson looked set to tee off shortly after 2pm local time on Thursday despite the back injury he suffered in a “serious fall” in his rented house on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the US Open champion then left the first tee and headed into the clubhouse, leaving Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker to tee off in the final group.

Fans were gutted for the tournament favourite.

I'm really heartbroken for Dustin Johnson. — caleb (@calebrich9) April 6, 2017

Man I feel bad for Dustin Johnson.. he wanted to compete so bad and he had a shot at taking the Masters this year. So unfortunate — Bryan Saenz (@BubbaSaenz) April 6, 2017

Gutted to see Dustin Johnson out of the masters, always up there come Sunday and also one of the best golfers to watch⛳️ — Scott James Whittart (@miniwhits5) April 6, 2017

…but others thought he simply lacked the tenacity of this fictional character.

Dustin Johnson obviously not as tough as Happy Gilmore. He won The Tour Championship after being hit by a car. — Jonathan Mulgrew (@JonnyBhoy89) April 6, 2017

Pathetic from Dustin Johnson by the way. Happy Gilmore played on after being hit by a car. — Ed Acteson (@EdActeson) April 6, 2017

Get well soon Johnson!