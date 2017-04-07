Sympathy for Dustin Johnson after Masters withdrawal - and some Happy Gilmore jokes

World number one Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Masters just moments before he was due to start his first round at Augusta National yesterday.

Johnson looked set to tee off shortly after 2pm local time on Thursday despite the back injury he suffered in a “serious fall” in his rented house on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the US Open champion then left the first tee and headed into the clubhouse, leaving Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker to tee off in the final group.

Fans were gutted for the tournament favourite.

…but others thought he simply lacked the tenacity of this fictional character.

Get well soon Johnson!
