Sydney FC have honoured their older fans in the best way

Sydney Football Club had an unusual start to one recent game when their oldest fans led out the team for their clash against Melbourne City.

The club rewarded their loyal fans, aged between 80 and 93, by giving them the role of mascots for the game at the Allianz Stadium.

And what an occasion it was!! Listen to that cheer!! #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/Jvym9ZDQBY — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) April 4, 2017

The special spots are usually reserved for young supporters of the club to meet their heroes, but the format was changed to give the chosen few a chance to feel the thrill of leading the sky blues out onto the field.

(Sydney FC)

“It was an experience,” one of the lucky mascots John McLennan, 83, told the Sydney FC website. “Beside the crowd echoing support for the teams the crowd also seemed to appreciate us oldies as there were many a handshake given when we filed off the ground.”

William Edwards, 80, agreed: “It was awesome and I often wonder if the players ever get so used to it that it doesn’t excite them any more?”

The gesture clearly brought the team good luck. Sydney FC beat Melbourne City 3-0.