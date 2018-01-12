Sweet 16, then Spieth undone by quadruple bogey at Sony Open

Jordan Spieth's hopes of clinching a 12th PGA Tour title were derailed when he hit a quadruple bogey during the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Open champion made a promising start at Waialae Country Club, occupying a place in the top five after 16 holes at four under par.

But disaster struck on the par-four eighth hole, when his tee shot hit a tree - before his next three also hit trees. He eventually walked off with a quadruple bogey eight.

Spieth, who had been favourite to win heading into the competition, managed a birdie on his final hole.

It left him with an opening round of one-under-par 69, six shots off the pace set by the day's joint leaders Chris Kirk and Zach Johnson.

Kirk registered seven birdies in his opening round, including making a perfect read for one from 35 feet on the par-four 13th.

Fellow American Johnson also made seven birdies and impressed on the same hole with a birdie from 24 feet.

It meant the pair were a shot ahead of Brian Harman, Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley and PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch.

Defending champion Justin Thomas opened with a three-under 67, as more than half of the field - 77 players - broke par.

PA