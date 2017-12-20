Swansea sack Paul Clement

Swansea have sacked manager Paul Clement with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Clement, 45, had been under increasing pressure and the Swans have confirmed his departure after Monday night’s 3-1 defeat at Everton left them four points adrift of safety.

Swansea have lost all but two of their last 10 league games and have registered just 12 points from their opening 18 fixtures.
