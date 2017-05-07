Swansea City will pay for their fans' tickets in crucial relegation clash against Sunderland

Footballers and fans need each other more than ever during a relegation battle, so it was lovely to see that the Swansea City players have decided to pay for 3,000 supporters’ tickets for their game at Sunderland next week.

The Swans’ 1-0 win against Everton this weekend lifted the Welsh side out of the relegation zone above Hull City, and with two games to go, their Premier League status genuinely hangs in the balance.

Funding the fans’ travel was suggested by club captain Leon Britton, and manager Paul Clement said the idea is in keeping with a player who is totally in-tune with the club’s supporters.

“The players paying for the supporters’ tickets came from Leon and I thought it was a brilliant idea,” Clement said.

“It’s been done by the players and led by Leon, and we hope they get up there safely.”

Swansea have taken seven points from their last three games, putting them in a position where they could ensure Premier League survival against the already-relegated Black Cats.

Anything less than a win would mean the battle at the bottom goes all the way to the final day of the season.