Sutton vow to bring 'roly-poly goalie' down to earth as Twitter goes mad for his pie-eating

Sutton have promised that reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will be brought 'back down to earth' after he enjoyed five minutes of fame by eating a pie on the substitutes' bench during last night's glamour FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

The 46-year-old, known as the 'roly-poly goalie', pulled off the publicity stunt on behalf of a bookmaking company after all three substitutions had been made, but the actions of the 20st Shaw did not seem to impress the club's hierarchy.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, chairman Bruce Elliott said: "If you knew the roly poly goalkeeper you probably wouldn't be very surprised. But Wayne is a top man.

"I didn't know anything about it. He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don't worry about that."

Sutton substitute goalkeeper Wayne Shaw during last night's FA Cup fifth round match. Pic: PA

A bookmaker had offered a price of 8-1 to Shaw eating a pie "live on air" during the match, but Shaw denied that he or any of his team-mates had placed a bet.

Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'."

"As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."

Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: "Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He's made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."

Twitter went crazy last night after Shaw was spotted eating the pie.

Here's some of the best:

RT if you think Wayne Shaw should win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O9YUFNPsQk — BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 20, 2017

If we sell Begovic and/or Courtois in the summer, we NEED to get Wayne Shaw in to replace him #OneOfUs — Ben (@BenJoyceFoot) February 20, 2017

#WayneShaw surely in the running for sports personality of the year. In the bar at half time and eating a pie during the second half. pic.twitter.com/IQQnbjT5VO — Cave Art Films (@Cave_Art_Films) February 21, 2017

Wayne Shaw is my spirit animal. Absolute lad — Chris (@Chris_Stealth) February 20, 2017

The most unsettling thing about Wayne Shaw eating that pie is he didn't even swallow between bites. — Samuel Jordan (@samuelpjordan) February 20, 2017

#WayneShaw to turn on the #Sutton Christmas lights this year whilst eating a pie/burger/either or. RT @suttonguardian — Matt Burden (@Matt_Burden) February 21, 2017

@Arsenal @LP10oficial I still believe there should be a replay match in order to give Wayne Shaw a chance to finish his pie and play — Dan Yakov (@YforYakov) February 21, 2017

Others weren't that impressed.

Wayne Shaw may have had a pie on the subs bench (for publicity) but I used to play with a keeper who ate Kettle Crisps in his goal — Tus (@tussie8) February 21, 2017

Sutton's reserve keeper going to the bar at half-time and eating a pie on the bench. Feel like he *might* just be milking this one a touch. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 20, 2017