Sutton vow to bring 'roly-poly goalie' down to earth as Twitter goes mad for his pie-eating
21/02/2017 - 08:56:49Back to Sport Home
Sutton have promised that reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will be brought 'back down to earth' after he enjoyed five minutes of fame by eating a pie on the substitutes' bench during last night's glamour FA Cup tie against Arsenal.
The 46-year-old, known as the 'roly-poly goalie', pulled off the publicity stunt on behalf of a bookmaking company after all three substitutions had been made, but the actions of the 20st Shaw did not seem to impress the club's hierarchy.
Speaking on BBC 5 Live, chairman Bruce Elliott said: "If you knew the roly poly goalkeeper you probably wouldn't be very surprised. But Wayne is a top man.
"I didn't know anything about it. He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don't worry about that."
A bookmaker had offered a price of 8-1 to Shaw eating a pie "live on air" during the match, but Shaw denied that he or any of his team-mates had placed a bet.
Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'."
"As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."
Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: "Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He's made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."
Twitter went crazy last night after Shaw was spotted eating the pie.
Here's some of the best:
RT if you think Wayne Shaw should win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O9YUFNPsQk— BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 20, 2017
If we sell Begovic and/or Courtois in the summer, we NEED to get Wayne Shaw in to replace him #OneOfUs— Ben (@BenJoyceFoot) February 20, 2017
#WayneShaw surely in the running for sports personality of the year. In the bar at half time and eating a pie during the second half. pic.twitter.com/IQQnbjT5VO— Cave Art Films (@Cave_Art_Films) February 21, 2017
#WayneShaw vs @Arsenal #FACupdraw #Sutton— FEEL GOOD! (@visionradio891) February 21, 2017
✅ Hoovered the dugout before kick-off
✅ Went the bar at half-time
✅ Ate a pie during the match pic.twitter.com/oSMuZ1KNpn
Wayne Shaw is my spirit animal. Absolute lad— Chris (@Chris_Stealth) February 20, 2017
The most unsettling thing about Wayne Shaw eating that pie is he didn't even swallow between bites.— Samuel Jordan (@samuelpjordan) February 20, 2017
#WayneShaw to turn on the #Sutton Christmas lights this year whilst eating a pie/burger/either or. RT @suttonguardian— Matt Burden (@Matt_Burden) February 21, 2017
@Arsenal @LP10oficial I still believe there should be a replay match in order to give Wayne Shaw a chance to finish his pie and play— Dan Yakov (@YforYakov) February 21, 2017
Others weren't that impressed.
Wayne Shaw may have had a pie on the subs bench (for publicity) but I used to play with a keeper who ate Kettle Crisps in his goal— Tus (@tussie8) February 21, 2017
Sutton's reserve keeper going to the bar at half-time and eating a pie on the bench. Feel like he *might* just be milking this one a touch.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 20, 2017
I'm so fed up of Wayne Shaw. He's fat, we get it— Jack O'Neill (@TheJackONeill) February 20, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here