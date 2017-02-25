Sutton United's goalkeeper had to go off - the irony was lost on absolutely nobody

It’s been a long week for Sutton United – after the pie debacle that followed their 5th round FA Cup tie, the team got back to business against Torquay United in the National League.

Around 15 minutes in, however, disaster struck. Torquay took the lead, and Sutton’s goalie Ross Worner had to go off injured – but due to Wayne Shaw’s absence, there was no reserve keeper.

It meant defender Simon Downer went in goal, and everybody on Twitter pointed the same thing out.

Shaw left the club earlier in the week after eating a pie on camera while his team was playing Arsenal, after a betting company had offered odds on exactly that happening.

Shaw had been the club’s reserve goalkeeper, but was obviously not on hand any longer to replace the injured Worner.

It was pretty unfortunate.

This was the prevailing mood.

Oh dear, oh dear.
