Sutton United's goalkeeper had to go off - the irony was lost on absolutely nobody

It’s been a long week for Sutton United – after the pie debacle that followed their 5th round FA Cup tie, the team got back to business against Torquay United in the National League.

Around 15 minutes in, however, disaster struck. Torquay took the lead, and Sutton’s goalie Ross Worner had to go off injured – but due to Wayne Shaw’s absence, there was no reserve keeper.

It meant defender Simon Downer went in goal, and everybody on Twitter pointed the same thing out.

@suttonunited Can I ask what happened to that reserve keeper you had... 😂 — Chris Weatherall (@chrissy1893) February 25, 2017

Shaw left the club earlier in the week after eating a pie on camera while his team was playing Arsenal, after a betting company had offered odds on exactly that happening.

Shaw had been the club’s reserve goalkeeper, but was obviously not on hand any longer to replace the injured Worner.

Sutton's goalkeeper has gone off injured this afternoon. They have no keeper on the bench. What were the odds on that happening? — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) February 25, 2017

It was pretty unfortunate.

YOU COULDN'T MAKE IT UP https://t.co/ldKzjfFwLF — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) February 25, 2017

@suttonunited Bet you wish Shaw was still about — James Christmas (@Jchristmas01) February 25, 2017

This was the prevailing mood.

Not EFL, but Sutton's keeper getting injured and them not having one on the bench because of #piegate, is just... pic.twitter.com/HlyhG1xY4b — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) February 25, 2017

Oh dear, oh dear.