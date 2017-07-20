Surgery not required for Ana O'Brien following Killarney fall

Ana O'Brien does not require surgery on her fractured vertebrae in her neck and back.

Aidan O'Brien's daughter suffered a heavy fall at Killarney on Tuesday evening when her mount, Druid's Cross, trained by her brother Joseph, slipped up and fell fatally.

O'Brien, 21, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where it was reported on Tuesday evening that she had not suffered a brain injury, but did have numerous other problems.

She has a fractured C1 vertebra in her neck and T6 in her back, as well as fractured cheek bones bilaterally, but Dr Adrian McGoldrick, chief medical officer for the Irish Turf Club, was able to issue a bit more positive news on Wednesday.

"She has had her MRI scans and Professor Paul Redmond, the head of department at CUH, has looked at them and confirmed that she does not need surgery," said McGoldrick.

"They will continue to review her facial injuries."

McGoldrick expects O'Brien to be out of action for three to four months.

