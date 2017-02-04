Super Bowl adverts: How much they cost, why they're expensive and the best to look out for this year

A new record has been set for the amount of money spent on advertising slots at the Super Bowl.

According to research by Wochit, advertisers have spent a whopping €355m for slots during Sunday’s 51st installation of American Football’s showpiece – with each 30-second slot costing €4.5m.

New England Patriots face Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (Charlie Riedel/AP)

So why do advertisers pay so much? Well, last year 112 million people tuned in to watch the match, and indeed for many watching the Super Bowl it’s the adverts and the half-time show – this year performed by Lady Gaga. Advertisers are aware of this too and even publicise the short ad before the game has taken place.

“Securing a half-time TV ad slot during the Super Bowl is one of the most coveted opportunities in advertising,” said Dror Ginzberg, co-founder and CEO of Wochit.

“Despite a 30-second slot costing a staggering €4.5m, up from €4.4m last year, many brands look to spend an additional quarter of their investment on marketing their ad to ensure that it’s seen as widely as possible.”

An example of this marketing prior to the game can be seen in this teaser ad for the chocolate bar Snickers which will be shown this year.

Snickers’ brief slot will feature Star Wars actor Adam Driver live during the game – and it’s this sort of hype which brings viewers who don’t even like American Football to the Super Bowl.

In case you are one of those people, or even if you like gridiron anyway, there are more preview teasers where that came from – here’s some of the best.

As with Snickers’ excellent example, how these ads will be shown on the day is a real mystery – and some will certainly leave you wanting more.

Budweiser

So often a favourite at the Super Bowl, the beer this year has gone bold to tackle one of the big issues of the day – immigration.

The company say it depicts their founder’s journey to America “in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers”.

Skittles

Skittles have gone a very different direction – who said romance is dead?

Kia

With American actress Melissa McCarthy running away from something out of shot Kia, have nailed it somewhat.

What’s she running from? Watch Sunday to find out. Simple, clever advertising.

Intel

The technology company you might recognise from the corner of your laptop keyboard has brought in the big guns by recruiting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The 39-year-old is hunting for his fourth Super Bowl in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy the internet domain registrar has gone for lots of brief adverts about the internet. And cats – obviously.

Where this is going for the ads on the day, we don’t know – but we really need to.

KFC

Two colonels, one chicken shop.

Mr. Clean

Quite how many women will agree with the premise of this advert is a matter of debate.

But hey, that Mr Clean can dance…

Honda

Honda have churned out some brilliant ad campaigns over the years. What this new one with comic actor Steve Carrell will bring during the game, we have no idea.

Avocados From Mexico

You may recall some Americans feeling distraught that Donald Trump’s wall may affect their ability to buy avocados. This hypnotising teaser of actor Jon Lovitz chatting about nothing but avocados is certainly for them.

Remember how much these adverts cost? Let’s leave this ad as the last one just to let that sink in.