Sunderland's defeat to Manchester City, as told through David Moyes' face

Bottom-placed Sunderland hosted Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off – and the result was rather as you’d expect.

Rather than just tell you the Black Cats lost though, why not let us illustrate the defeat through a tongue-in-cheek look at the face of their dejected manager David Moyes?

Obviously we didn’t have a camera pointed at Moyes’ head all game, but this is our creative take on the pictures from the day.

“It won’t be that bad”

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Moyes started the afternoon with a smile.

After all, at home Sunderland held both Liverpool and Tottenham to a draw earlier this year, perhaps they could get a result?

Pep tells him who’s in his team

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

City boss Pep Guardiola looked like he was warning Moyesy of the dangers his team faced – but the Scot wasn’t interested.

Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Yaya Toure all starting you say Pep? No problem, Sunderland have Jermaine Defoe, Darron Gibson and John O’Shea.

Moyes quickly hides

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland did have early chances, with Defoe striking the post from a wonderful long range effort. Soon though, Moyes may have felt like hiding, as City took control with the lion’s share of possession.

Sunderland held on well for much of the first half – but not all of it.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)



(Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Oh dear”

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Moyes’ cringe here probably summed up the feeling of most of the Sunderland fans at the stadium after that first goal went in.

Then, after the break, City scored again.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I wonder if I can get Sane on loan?”

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Leroy Sane bagged City’s second in a stellar performance from the youngster – so naturally Moyes looked like he was pondering a sensational loan move for the 21-year-old.

He shouldn’t count on it though, Sane’s goal came in his 22nd appearance of the season for the Sky Blues in all competitions – so the young German seems very much a part of Guardiola’s first-team plans.

Moyes wasn’t giving up on the game though.

“What if I bring on Jack Rodwell?”

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Of course the Scotsman had a cunning plan to deal with the two goal deficit.

He may not have played for a month before Sunday but Jack Rodwell, 25, is a former City player – so perhaps he could carry the passion to inspire a Black Cats comeback?

“Do you fancy having Rodwell back?”

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Now, now David don’t be hasty. In the end the game stayed 2-0 to City, but it could have been more if it weren’t for a solid performance from Jordan Pickford in the Sunderland net.

In fact, despite a comprehensive victory for City, there were positives for Sunderland to take from the match in the way they pressed the ball early on and defended.

Things may look bleak at Sunderland right now, but perhaps if someone other than Defoe can start scoring goals for them – we’ll have a happy David Moyes again.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Stay strong Moyesy.