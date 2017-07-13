Sunderland have announced the double signing of Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan.

Republic of Ireland winger Aidan McGeady joins from Everton on a three-year deal and, given how he impressed for Preston in the Championship last season, will offer Sunderland fans hope of an immediate return to the Premier League.

McGeady worked with new boss Simon Grayson during his loan spell at Deepdale, and the manager told his club’s official website: "Aiden’s career speaks volumes. He’s been an exceptional player and was an outstanding performer at Preston last season."

📸 Whatever happened to a good old scarf pic?



The former Celtic and Spartak Moscow man is joined on Wearside by former Everton striker Vaughan.

He scored 24 goals in 37 appearances for Bury last season and has been widely considered to be better than League One standard.

"James has good experience and he scored a lot of goals last year. He’s a player who will come into the squad and give us something different because I think we were missing a striker with a physical presence - and he certainly brings that attribute," Grayson added.

"He’s mobile, he knows where the goal is and he fits in with the ethos that we’re trying to bring to Sunderland."