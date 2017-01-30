Sunderland confirm signing of Ireland international Darron Gibson

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Ireland’s Darron Gibson. Gibson underwent a medical this afternoon ahead of the move from Everton.

The Irish midfielder has been frozen out at Goodison Park, with his only appearance of the season coming in an EFL Cup tie against Yeovil.

The move sees him link up with David Moyes, who was his manager at Everton in the 2012-2013 season.

He is just one of two players making the journey from Goodison Park to the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland also signing Gibson's Everton teammate Bryan Oviedo.