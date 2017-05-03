Stuart Olding a serious doubt for summer tour

Stuart Olding's availability for Ireland's summer tour to the United States and Japan is in serious doubt.

The Ulster centre is to see a specialist after suffering an injury to his left ankle during last week's loss to Ospreys.

Ulster confirm a 'significant left ankle injury' for Stuart Olding.



The guy has absolutely no luck. Shame if he misses out on Ireland tour. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) May 3, 2017

Ruan Pienaar may have played his last game for the province, as a back issue makes him a serious doubt for Saturday's season-ending derby with Leinster.

Charles Piutau and Stuart McCloskey are both undergoing treatment, with the hope being they'll be fit for the game at Kingspan Stadium.