Stuart Olding a serious doubt for summer tour

Back to Sport Home

Stuart Olding's availability for Ireland's summer tour to the United States and Japan is in serious doubt.

The Ulster centre is to see a specialist after suffering an injury to his left ankle during last week's loss to Ospreys.

Ruan Pienaar may have played his last game for the province, as a back issue makes him a serious doubt for Saturday's season-ending derby with Leinster.

Charles Piutau and Stuart McCloskey are both undergoing treatment, with the hope being they'll be fit for the game at Kingspan Stadium.
KEYWORDS: sport, rugby.

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport