Stuart Hogg wins Six Nations Player of the Championship for second year running

For a second time in as many years, Stuart Hogg has been awarded the Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

Hogg was instrumental to Scotland as they secured a 4th place finish - taking scalps against Ireland and Wales along the way.

The full-back secured 24.6% of the public vote to win.

Hogg surpased 50 international caps during the tournament said the award was an honour.

"To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account.

"I'm delighted to be awarded the RBS Player of the Championship Trophy and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and the fans for their continued support throughout the Championship."

Ireland's CJ Stander came in second place with 14.9% of the vote while Louis Picamoles finished thrid with 12.8%.