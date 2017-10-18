Stone the flamin' crows! Look who congratulated Cork City on winning the league - all the way from Summer Bay

Cork City won their first SSE Airtricity title in 12 years last night - and would you look at who took to Facebook to send his congratulations!

Actor Ray Meagher - but we all know him as big-hearted curmudgeon Alf Stewart from Australian soap Home and Away - sent some unexpected congratulations from Down Under.

“Congratulations to all at Cork City,” he said. “Well done guys.

"Don’t worry about the last 10 or 12 years – anyone can have a quiet decade. But now, you’re the champions. Good on ya!”

The city must have left an impression on him after he came for a visit in 2015.

@thebtownbar loving the pic i got taken in bishopstown bar with ray meagher (stone the flaming crows lol) pic.twitter.com/SOQ9Mbwhwk — lorraine o sullivan (@Lorraine2O) March 31, 2015

Fair dinkum!