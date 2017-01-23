Stoke’s Twitter account defends Glenn Whelan with brilliant Paul Pogba put-down

It’s rare for football clubs’ official Twitter accounts to produce brilliant comebacks, but Stoke City have gone against the grain, writes Stephen Barry.

Having tweeted out the usual content – a quote from Glenn Whelan praising the Stoke fans for their support in the 1-1 draw against Man United – the Potters’ Twitter-minders took exception to a comment about the Irish midfielder’s ability.

“Whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support,” wrote one Felix Scheidegger.

@stokecity @ManUtd whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support — Felix Scheidegger (@FelixScheidegg7) January 23, 2017

But Stoke, not to take such a slight lying down, wonderfully defended Whelan…

They wrote: “That's strange, he's still fishing £89m out of his back pocket.”

That's strange, he's still fishing £89m out of his back pocket #SCFC https://t.co/XVlRbSfjDy — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 23, 2017

The tweet referencing Paul Pogba’s world record transfer fee has over 10,000 retweets and likes within a matter of hours.

And Glenn seems to like it too!