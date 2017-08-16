Stoke’s new signing was announced in the most aggressive way possible

It’s fair to say this summer hasn’t been the most exciting time for Stoke fans, especially if they’ve been listening to pundits.

They’ve seen one of their top performers, Marko Arnautovic, leave for West Ham – and have brought in 33-year-old Darren Fletcher from West Brom to bolster the midfield. And while the additions of Kurt Zouma on loan and Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal are nice ones, they’re not the most glamorous.

But it appears that Stoke have been very aware of the talk surrounding them as the Premier League heads into its second week, and addressed it directly while announcing a very exciting new signing – Jese Rodriguez.

We think this tweet will excite you all!#WelcomeJesé 👋 #SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FZQ7Zw3tw2 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 16, 2017

Well that showed all those pundits, didn’t it? Jese clearly isn’t wondering what “the point of Stoke” is, given he’s joined them on a year-long loan from PSG.

The signing, despite how aggressively it was announced, is probably just the boost the club needed following a losing start to the season and an upcoming clash with Arsenal.

Jese, 24, has made 63 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 18 goals, and was thought of highly at the Bernabeu before injury hindered his progress.

A move to PSG didn’t quite go to plan and was followed by a loan move last January to hometown club Las Palmas – who reportedly elected not to sign him permanently at the end of the season. But despite all that Jese can be deployed in a number of attacking positions and is likely to add some much-needed flair to Stoke’s line-up.

It’s definitely got fans pumped – especially when you consider this slightly bizarre fact.

1 - Stoke have more CL winners than any other EPL club but combined Fletcher, Shaq, Afellay, Jese & Bojan have played 1 min in finals. #SCFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 16, 2017

Let’s see what effect all those Champions League winners can have on Stoke’s season.