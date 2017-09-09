Stoke v Manchester United: The Story of the match

Maxim Choupo-Moting’s brace ended Manchester United’s winning start to the Premier League as Stoke emerged with a creditable draw against Jose Mourinho’s men.

Three wins, 10 goals and a hat-trick of clean sheets had proved quite the start to the season by the Old Trafford giants, yet City boss Mark Hughes spoke of weaknesses in his former club’s armoury ahead of Saturday evening’s encounter.

Choupo-Moting gave credence to his manager’s claim during an entertaining 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium, where Stoke’s summer signing opened the scoring and would later secure a point after Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku scored for table-topping United.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

4 - No player has scored more goals in their first 4 PL games for @ManUtd than Lukaku (4, same as Saha, van Persie & Ibrahimovic). Impact. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

STAR MAN

Choupo-Moting. The big Cameroon international showed he can help fill the void left by Marko Arnautovic’s exit with two terrific goals, one where he showed excellent movement and the other a fine back-post header.

UNITED’S 100 PER CENT RECORD FALLS

The only Premier League side with a 100 per cent record dropped points for the first time this season. Jose Mourinho’s previous teams have won the league on each of the other three occasions they had picked up three points in each of their first four league games, but this shows there is still a long, long way to go.

GOALKEEPING MASTERCLASSES

Both keepers deserved an enormous amount of praise. David De Gea’s reactionary stop to deny Jese Rodriguez which led to the corner from which Choupo-Moting scored his second goal was brilliant, as was Jack Butland’s save to spare Kurt Zouma’s blushes at the death.

RATINGS

Stoke: Jack Butland 8, Geoff Cameron 6, Kurt Zouma 7, Kevin Wimmer 7, Mame Biram Diouf 7, Darren Fletcher 6, Joe Allen 6, Erik Pieters 5, Xherdan Shaqiri 7, Jese Rodriguez 6, Maxim Choupo-Moting 8. Substitutes: Bruno Martins Indi (on for Cameron) 6, Saido Berahino (on for Jese) 6,.

Manchester United: David De Gea 8, Antonio Valencia 7, Eric Bailly 5, Phil Jones 6, Matteo Darmian 6, Nemanja Matic 6, Ander Herrera 5, Paul Pogba 7, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 7, Romelu Lukaku 7, Marcus Rashford 7. Substitutes: Juan Mata (on for Rashford) 6, Anthony Martial (on for Ander Herrera) 6, Jesse Lingard (on for Mkhitaryan) 6

WHO’S UP NEXT?

Newcastle v Stoke (Premier League, September 16)

Manchester United v Basle (Champions League, September 12)