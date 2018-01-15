Stoke players mock Berahino for showing up for Man United match 24 hours early

Saido Berahino appeared to have got his days mixed up as he arrived at Stoke’s training ground ready for the game against Manchester United.

The striker was mocked by team-mates Kurt Zouma and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Instagram for seemingly presuming the clash at Old Trafford was on Sunday instead of Monday night.

Zouma uploaded a story on the social-networking site poking fun at Berahino, who was wearing a full Stoke tracksuit and holding a washbag ready to board the coach to Manchester.

Saido Berahino turning up in his match-day tracksuit ready for Stoke’s trip to Manchester United, buts it’s tomorrow...😂🤦‍♂️



Berahino looked sheepish as Zouma let rip but did not confirm or deny whether he had made a mistake.