Stoke City name Paul Lambert as new manager

Paul Lambert has been named as the new Stoke City manager.

The former Norwich, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has been appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

It follows the news that Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill turned down the job.

Lambert helped Wolves avoid relegation from the Championship last season, but left the club due to a disagreement over signings.

The 48-year-old won't take over at the Potters until Tuesday.

It means Eddie Niedzwiecki remains in temporary charge for this evening's Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.