Stirling effort helps Ireland to victory

Paul Stirling struck a century as Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets to claim a 2-1 one-day international series victory.

The Middlesex batsman smashed 11 fours and four sixes in his 97-ball 101 to ensure Ireland comfortably chased 178 in 38 overs in Sharjah.

Ireland's bowlers set up the victory by dismissing Afghanistan for just 177 in the penultimate over after losing the toss.

Left-arm spinner George Dockrell led the way with four for 28 from nine overs while paceman Barry McCarthy took three for 32.

The match acts as a perfect send-off for coach John Bracewell.