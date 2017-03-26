Still got it - Steven Gerrard's vintage performance against the Real Madrid Legends

Back to Liverpool FC Sport Home

The sight of Steven Gerrard in a Liverpool shirt again, leading the Reds out at Anfield, is one many Liverpool fans probably dream about.

It’s something thousands of lucky fans got to witness as the Liverpool Legends took on the Real Madrid Legends in a charity match yesterday – a match that their former number eight absolutely dominated.

The game ended 4-3 to Liverpool, with Gerrard having a hand in every goal. Although this, the fourth, has to be the finest.

Liverpool’s squad is a bit light right now, d’you reckon Jurgen Klopp could be convinced to re-sign their former captain? With the man of the match display he put on at Anfield it probably wouldn’t be too difficult.

The 36-year-old assisted the first two goals, for Michael Owen and John Aldridge, before winning the penalty Robbie Fowler scored from. He crowned it all with that glorious touch and finish above.

Madrid’s team contained the likes of Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf but it was Gerrard that stole the show, turning time back a few years with this piledriver.

He’s even still in good enough shape to attempt this…

Needless to say people were impressed by what they saw, and with the match also being live-streamed from Liverpool’s site a lot of people got to witness greatness in action.

It had people realising just how lucky we were to watch Gerrard at the peak of his powers.

While others have been questioning why he was allowed to leave Liverpool.

Stevie, a current coach at Liverpool, dedicated the win to former Reds manager and player Ronnie Moran, who died earlier this week aged 83.

Go on Jurgen, give him a call.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Football, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Steven Gerrard, sport, soccer

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport