Still got it - Steven Gerrard's vintage performance against the Real Madrid Legends

The sight of Steven Gerrard in a Liverpool shirt again, leading the Reds out at Anfield, is one many Liverpool fans probably dream about.

It’s something thousands of lucky fans got to witness as the Liverpool Legends took on the Real Madrid Legends in a charity match yesterday – a match that their former number eight absolutely dominated.

The game ended 4-3 to Liverpool, with Gerrard having a hand in every goal. Although this, the fourth, has to be the finest.

Liverpool’s squad is a bit light right now, d’you reckon Jurgen Klopp could be convinced to re-sign their former captain? With the man of the match display he put on at Anfield it probably wouldn’t be too difficult.

The 36-year-old assisted the first two goals, for Michael Owen and John Aldridge, before winning the penalty Robbie Fowler scored from. He crowned it all with that glorious touch and finish above.

Madrid’s team contained the likes of Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf but it was Gerrard that stole the show, turning time back a few years with this piledriver.

He’s even still in good enough shape to attempt this…

Needless to say people were impressed by what they saw, and with the match also being live-streamed from Liverpool’s site a lot of people got to witness greatness in action.

Watching Gerrard play today pic.twitter.com/Fa0JwRwVSf — salwa (@salwa07x) March 25, 2017

It had people realising just how lucky we were to watch Gerrard at the peak of his powers.

I'll forever be grateful to the Lord Almighty for giving me the absolute pleasure of watching Gerrard in his prime. — El Pun (@punnentom) March 25, 2017

While others have been questioning why he was allowed to leave Liverpool.

Who ever let Steven Gerrard leave Liverpool is the dumbest person on the planet we miss his leadership so badly for the last two years #LFC — scarface (@D10_LFC) March 25, 2017

So, what we've learnt from today is that a 36-year-old, Steven Gerrard, would still make it onto our bench. Class is permanent. Captain. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) March 25, 2017

Also, Steven Gerrard could walk into our midfield, he's still got it — Beth Gribbin (@bethgribbo) March 25, 2017

Stevie, a current coach at Liverpool, dedicated the win to former Reds manager and player Ronnie Moran, who died earlier this week aged 83.

Steven Gerrard dedicates his performance today to Ronnie Moran pic.twitter.com/6rPjinFvi4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2017

Go on Jurgen, give him a call.