Still got it: Ireland boss Martin O’Neill shows off his skills in Dublin

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill proved he is still still handy with a football in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The 65-year-old showed off some of the skills that made him a two-time European Cup winner as a player.

O’Neill joined 2FM's Nicky Byrne and Jenny Greene for an outside broadcast and made Nicky’s day by joining in when he started messing around with a football in front of the gathered crowd.





O’Neill also spoke about Seamus Coleman’s recovery after breaking his leg against Wales.

He visited Coleman a couple of weeks ago in Donegal and was reassured to find him ‘upbeat’ despite the season-ending injury.

‘A couple of minutes earlier, Gareth Bale might have been sent off himself for a tackle on John O’Shea – you know. If that had happened, maybe that tackle on Seamus might not have happened.

“But that’s life, he is coming to terms with it.”

O’Neill also told the presenters that some of the Irish soccer team met up in Cork in the last for a training camp in Fota Island and said training together ‘physiologically keeps them right’.

Coleman will join the Irish team in the days before playing Austria at the Aviva Stadium next month although he will play no part in the match itself.