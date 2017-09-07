Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool under-19s in Europe
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will take charge of the club's under-19s in the UEFA Youth League this season.
Gerrard, a Champions League winner with the Reds in 2005, has just begun his first campaign as under-18s manager at the academy and has been asked to lead an older age group in Europe.
He will already be coaching the majority of that squad on a day-to-day basis.
"Steven Gerrard will manage the Liverpool U19s when they embark on their UEFA Youth League campaign next week," said a club statement.
The under-19s' fixtures mirror those of the first team and so the youth side will kick off at home to Sevilla on Wednesday before tackling matches against Maribor and Spartak Moscow.
