Stephen Rochford staying put as he aims to end Mayo misery

Stephen Rochford has been confirmed to stay on as Mayo football manager.

The Crossmolina man has been handed a fresh two-year term by the County Board, and will remain in charge until 2020.

Rochford has led Mayo to the last two All-Ireland finals, losing each time to Dublin by just a solitary point.

His backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

"All involved with Mayo GAA thank Stephen & his team for the all the time and hard work already contributed to the Mayo Senior Football team and are delighted he has committed to Mayo GAA for the coming years," a Mayo GAA statement read.