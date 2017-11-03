Stephen Martin steps down as Olympic Council of Ireland boss

Stephen Martin has stepped down as the CEO of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) to pursue other career interests, it has been announced.

He will however, be the OCI Chef de Mission for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Stephen Martin

OCI president Sarah Keane said: “On behalf of the OCI Board I wish to acknowledge Stephen’s hard work and service to the Irish Olympic movement. Stephen’s experience and relationships with national and international sporting bodies were of value to the OCI over the past decade. As Stephen leaves to pursue other interests we wish him the very best for the future.”

Martin joined the OCI in 2006 as CEO following a career as deputy CEO of the British Olympic Association (Team GB). He was also a board member of the UK Sports Institute.

As an international hockey player, he competed for Great Britain in three consecutive Olympic Games winning bronze (1984), and gold (1988) medals. He earned 229 international caps, 135 for Ireland, 94 for Great Britain and captained both teams.

Stephen was the deputy Chef de Mission for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games and Chef de Mission for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.He said: “I would particularly like to pay tribute to the athletes for their tremendous contribution to Irish sport. As a former Olympian I recognise the commitment, dedication and sacrifices required. It has been my privilege and honour to work with them and I wish them every success in their sporting careers.”