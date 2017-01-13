Stephen Kenny wins Personality of the Year Award

Stephen Kenny has won the Personality of the Year Award for 2016 at the annual SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers of Ireland ceremony in Dublin, writes Liam Mackey.

Cork City’s Mark McNulty was named Goalkeeper of the Year. It was the second time both men had received the prestigious accolades.

For Kenny, the award was in recognition of his achievement in leading Dundalk to a third successive league title and guiding his team through a memorable campaign in Europe.

Dundalk were only denied a second successive double by league runners-up Cork City, with ‘keeper McNulty, consistent throughout the season, playing a key role in the Leesider’s FAI Cup triumph at the Aviva Stadium.

At the gala dinner in Dublin’s Conrad Hotel, Ireland manager Martin O’Neill made a special presentation, on behalf of the SWAI, to Robbie Keane, who retired from international football in 2016 as the national team’s record goal-scorer with 68 goals.

Keane, in turn, made a presentation, again on behalf of the soccer writers, to Brendan Bradley, the all-time League of Ireland goal-scorer with 235 goals. In a small piece of history, the occasion marked the first time the international and domestic record-holders were pictured together.

At a ceremony which was also attended by Ireland Assistant Manager Roy Keane, the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award was presented to the veteran Joe Veselsky.

The Slovakian has had a long association with the League of Ireland, first through Shamrock Rovers, where he was a director in 1970s, and later at UCD, where he has been Executive Life President since 1987.

A jeweller by profession, for many years Joe provided an engraved watch to the winner of the Personality of the Year award. Born in 1918, he has also been a leading figure in Irish table tennis for many years.