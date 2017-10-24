Steph Curry doesn’t even need to be on the court to show how good he is

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is world famous as a wizard on the court, but did you know he can produce magic off it as well?

Ahead of a game against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry took a seat while others were warming up, before unleashing a glorious one-handed effort from beside the court.

Steph Curry taking a shot with the ball and his phone pic.twitter.com/b26g8GvXg3 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 23, 2017

In that kind of form, perhaps it was no wonder the Warriors triumphed 133-103, with the 29-year-old netting 29 points himself.

And if you wanted to know how it feels to be that good at basketball, the footage from Curry’s phone can help with that.

Pretty amazing stuff, although hardly surprising from the two-time Most Valuable Player.

If he’s that good off the court, imagine how good he’s going to be this season ON it.