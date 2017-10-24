Steph Curry doesn’t even need to be on the court to show how good he is
24/10/2017 - 11:21:46Back to Sport Home
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is world famous as a wizard on the court, but did you know he can produce magic off it as well?
Ahead of a game against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry took a seat while others were warming up, before unleashing a glorious one-handed effort from beside the court.
Steph Curry taking a shot with the ball and his phone pic.twitter.com/b26g8GvXg3— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 23, 2017
In that kind of form, perhaps it was no wonder the Warriors triumphed 133-103, with the 29-year-old netting 29 points himself.
And if you wanted to know how it feels to be that good at basketball, the footage from Curry’s phone can help with that.
#StephCurry's view of the "Snap-shot" 💦 (🎥: Steph's IG story) pic.twitter.com/SdjyOOyZao— LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 (@LetsGoWarriors) October 23, 2017
Pretty amazing stuff, although hardly surprising from the two-time Most Valuable Player.
#StephGonnaSteph 📱🏀 https://t.co/IYEXcHUNMQ— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 23, 2017
If he’s that good off the court, imagine how good he’s going to be this season ON it.
Join the conversation - comment here