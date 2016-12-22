Steaua Bucharest's owner wants to name the team after himself

Steaua Bucharest – one of the most famous names in European football – may soon be no more.

That’s because a court has ruled the team does not have the right to use the name.

Breaking: Steaua will not be able to use its NAME anymore following a court decision. They can appeal it, though (via PRO TV) — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) December 22, 2016

It’s complicated, but the situation is something like this. The club came into being in the communist era and was run by the army, but became independent in 1998.

Now the army doesn’t want Steaua to use the name, symbols or even colours that have been associated with the club throughout a storied history which includes a European Cup win in 1986.

The fight has been going through Romania’s courts for some years now and the latest decision – by the court of appeal – went against the club.

Reminder: The court ruled that Steaua will NOT be able to use its name from now on! Decision not final, will be appealed. — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) December 22, 2016

The battle will now go on to the supreme court.

One possible solution? The club’s controversial owner Gigi Becali has suggested he could name the club after himself, according to local reporter Emanuel Rosu.

Breaking: Becali wants to rename Steaua into FC Sports Becali if the court decision made yesterday remaina definitive. Phenomanal. — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) December 22, 2016

In the meantime, Becali has vowed that the club will continue to be call Steaua.

Steaua, incidentally, is Romania for star.