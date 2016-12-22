Steaua Bucharest's owner wants to name the team after himself

Steaua Bucharest – one of the most famous names in European football – may soon be no more.

That’s because a court has ruled the team does not have the right to use the name.

It’s complicated, but the situation is something like this. The club came into being in the communist era and was run by the army, but became independent in 1998.

Now the army doesn’t want Steaua to use the name, symbols or even colours that have been associated with the club throughout a storied history which includes a European Cup win in 1986.

The fight has been going through Romania’s courts for some years now and the latest decision – by the court of appeal – went against the club.

The battle will now go on to the supreme court.

One possible solution? The club’s controversial owner Gigi Becali has suggested he could name the club after himself, according to local reporter Emanuel Rosu.

In the meantime, Becali has vowed that the club will continue to be call Steaua.

Steaua, incidentally, is Romania for star.
