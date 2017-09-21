Starting line ups confirmed for 2017 TG4 All-Ireland finals

The six teams who will contest the three TG4 All Ireland finals this Sunday at Croke Park have been named.

TG4 Senior All Ireland Final - Dublin v Mayo, 4:00pm

Dublin manager, Mick Bohan, has kept the faith with the same 15 that scored a resounding victory over Kerry in their TG4 All Ireland Semi Final.

Sinead Aherne will captain the side from corner forward where she will hope to maintain her scoring form as will Nicole Owens and Noelle Healy as the three attackers have accounted for the majority of their scores.

13 of the players that are set to start the TG4 All Ireland Final on Sunday were also in the starting line-up for Dublin in the 2016 final with Martha Byrne and Rachel Ruddy being the only players that did not start against Cork last September.

Frank Browne has also stayed with the same starting 15 that secured their place in the TG4 All Ireland Finals when Mayo defeated Cork.

Yvonne Byrne, Martha Carter and Cora Staunton will be the only starters for Mayo that have tasted All Ireland glory before with substitute Michelle McGing being the other survivor from the 2003 team and Mayo will be captained by full back, Sarah Tierney from Hollymount.

Will it be @dublinladiesg or @Mayo_LGFA to lift the Brendan Martin? Here are the teams set to decide who will be @TG4TV Champs #properfan pic.twitter.com/fbxAn48N3L — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) September 21, 2017

Dublin Starting XV: 1. Ciara Trant (St. Brigid’s) 2. Martha Byrne (Cuala) 3. Sinéad Finnegan (Fingallians) 4. Rachel Ruddy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) 5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely) 6. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely) 7. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna) 8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes) 9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis) 10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire) 11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps) 12. Nicole Owens (St. Sylvester’s) 13. Sinéad Aherne Capt (St. Sylvester’s) 14. Niamh McEvoy (St. Sylvester’s) 15. Noelle Healy (St. Brigid’s)

Mayo Starting XV: 1. Yvonne Byrne (Ballyhaunis) 2. Orla Conlon (Castlebar Mitchels) 3. Sarah Tierney Capt (Hollymount) 4. Martha Carter (Carnacon) 5. Rachel Kearns (CL McHale Rovers) 6. Marie Corbett (Carnacon) 7. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts) 8. Aileen Gilroy (St. Brigid’s) 9. Fiona McHale (Carnacon) 10. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon) 11. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts) 12. Ciara Whyte (Kilmoremoy) 13. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy) 14. Cora Staunton (Carnacon) 15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Final - Tipperary v Tyrone, 1:45pm

Tipperary will also start with the same 15 that started their semi final win over Meath. Aishling Moloney is named at wing forward after overcoming the injury that forced her off early in that semi final. Samantha Lambert is captaining the team from centre back and full forward, Gillian O’Brien, will hope to maintain her scoring form.

Tyrone have made 3 changes to their starting team from the one that started their semi final win over Sligo. Shannon Cunningham, Lycrecia Quinn and Áine Canavan all come into the side with Joanne Barrett, Maria Canavan and Emma Smyth making way. Neamh Woods, who started the 2010 TG4 Senior All Ireland final against Dublin, will captain the team from wingback.

Tipperary Starting XV: 1. Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry) 2. Siobhán Condon (Aherlow) 3. Maria Curley (Templemore) 4. Emma Buckley (Cahir) 5. Bríd Condon (Aherlow) 6. Samantha Lambert Capt (Ardfinnan) 7. Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan) 8. Aisling McCarthy (Cahir) 9. Jennifer Grant (Brian Borus) 10. Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers) 11. Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Borus) 12. Aishling Moloney (Cahir) 13. Róisín Howard (Cahir) 14. Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers) 15. Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan)

Tyrone Starting XV: 1. Shannon Lynch (Mná na Deirge) 2. Emma Brennan (Trillick) 3. Emma Mulgrew (Cill Íseal) 4. Caoileann Conway (Sperrin Óg) 5. Neamh Woods Capt (Drumragh) 6. Shannon Cunningham (Errigal Ciarán) 7. Christiane Hunter (Omagh St. Enda’s) 8. Meabh Mallon (Aodh Ruadh) 9. Emma Jane Gervin (Aodh Ruadh) 10. Niamh Hughes (Aodh Ruadh) 11. Lycrecia Quinn (Errigal Ciarán) 12. Áine Canavan (Errigal Ciarán) 13. Niamh O’Neill (Sperrin Óg) 14. Gemma Begley (An Charraig Mhór) 15. Gráinne Rafferty (Cill Íseal)

TG4 Junior All Ireland Final - Derry v Fermanagh, 11:45pm

Derry will hope to keep up their incredible run when they face their final challenge against Fermanagh. Paul Crozier has opted to name the same starting 15 that were victorious over Carlow and Cáit Class will captain the team once again.

Fermanagh are also unchanged after their last gasp extra time win over London in their semi final. Experienced midfielder, Áine McGovern, will again captain the side and watch out for 16 year old corner forward, Eimear Smyth, who scored 10 points in that win over London.

The teams that will start for @Doiregaa and @fermanaghladies in the @SportTG4 Junior All Ireland Final have been named! #properfan pic.twitter.com/w7Crqtno07 — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) September 21, 2017

Derry Starting XV: 1. Cheree Mackey (Faughanvale) 2. Aoife McGough (Steelstown) 3. Dania Donnelly (Ballinascreen) 4. Cáit Glass Capt (Ballinascreen) 5. Nuala Browne (Moneymore) 6. Katie Holly (Steelstown) 7. Danielle Kivlehan (Glen) 8. Aoife Laverty (Steelstown) 9. Emma Doherty (Steelstown) 10. Jackie Donnelly (Ballinascreen) 11. Ciara Moore (Slaughtmanus) 12. Erin Doherty (Ballymaguigan) 13. Annie Crozier (Ballymaguigan) 14. Megan Devine (Steelstown) 15. Ciara McGurk (Steelstown)

Fermanagh Starting XV: 1. Róisín Gleeson (St. Patrick’s) 2. Edel Campbell (Brookeborough) 3. Courtney Murphy (Kinawley) 4. Naomi McManus (Brookeborough) 5. Maria Connolly (Newtownbutler) 6. Shauna Hamilton (Devenish) 7. Aisling Maguire (Devenish) 8. Marita McDonald (Castlebar Mitchels) 9. Áine McGovern Capt (Kinawley)10. Róisín O’Reilly (Kinawley) 11. Aisling Woods (Brookeborough) 12. Lisa MaGuire (Kinawley) 13. Eimear Smyth (Derrygonnelly) 14. Sharon Murphy (Lisnaskea) 15. Nuala McManus (Brookeborough)

Notes Tickets for the TG4 All Ireland Finals are still available on www.tickets.ie and will be available on approach to Croke Park but patrons are advised to arrive early.