Stars of UFC, boxing and WWE were full of praise for Conor McGregor despite his defeat

Conor McGregor may have been defeated on his boxing debut by Floyd Mayweather, but fighters from numerous disciplines were still keen to show their respect for his efforts in the ring.

There were messages from UFC athletes – Eddie Alvarez, a former opponent of McGregor’s, was impressed McGregor went 10 rounds with Mayweather.

Tips your caps To @TheNotoriousMMA , took TBE 10 fucking rounds .. great show for the world of MMA @ufc #greatWork — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) August 27, 2017

Gokhan Saki acknowledged that winning isn’t everything.

The world of boxing recognised McGregor’s part in the match too – Olympic champion boxer Katie Taylor described it as a “valiant effort”.

Big congrats to @FloydMayweather on 50-0. Remarkable legacy in the ring. Valiant effort @TheNotoriousMMA. 🇮🇪#MayweatherMcGregor — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 27, 2017

Manny Pacquiao, who lost to Mayweather in 2015, tweeted his respect to McGregor, as well as his congratulations to Mayweather on his 50th win.

Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50! — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) August 27, 2017

Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman described the match as a “great fight,” and said it was “competitive”.

Great fight. Congrats to both McGregor & Mayweather well spent money — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

All the experts who trashed the (McGregor/ Mayweather fight) should apologize. It was competitive. — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, recently retired boxer and legend of the sport Wladimir Klitschko was impressed with McGregor’s boxing skills on his professional debut.

How ever, take it, or leave it 50-0 @FloydMayweather made it! @TheNotoriousMMA was disciplined in his debut and showed good boxing skills. — Klitschko (@Klitschko) August 27, 2017

Triple H of WWE fame extended his congratulations too.

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before...#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

And lastly, McGregor appeared to have earned some respect from the man he took on in the boxing ring.

Is there a future in boxing for the UFC man?