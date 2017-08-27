Stars of UFC, boxing and WWE were full of praise for Conor McGregor despite his defeat

Conor McGregor may have been defeated on his boxing debut by Floyd Mayweather, but fighters from numerous disciplines were still keen to show their respect for his efforts in the ring.

There were messages from UFC athletes – Eddie Alvarez, a former opponent of McGregor’s, was impressed McGregor went 10 rounds with Mayweather.

Gokhan Saki acknowledged that winning isn’t everything.

The world of boxing recognised McGregor’s part in the match too – Olympic champion boxer Katie Taylor described it as a “valiant effort”.

Manny Pacquiao, who lost to Mayweather in 2015, tweeted his respect to McGregor, as well as his congratulations to Mayweather on his 50th win.

Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman described the match as a “great fight,” and said it was “competitive”.

Meanwhile, recently retired boxer and legend of the sport Wladimir Klitschko was impressed with McGregor’s boxing skills on his professional debut.

Triple H of WWE fame extended his congratulations too.

And lastly, McGregor appeared to have earned some respect from the man he took on in the boxing ring.

Is there a future in boxing for the UFC man?
