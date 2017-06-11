Stan Wawrinka's French Open final can be summed up by one unbelievable Rafael Nadal winner

Rafael Nadal had all the advantages going into the 2017 French Open final, including fresher legs and nine previous wins at Roland Garros, so it should have come as no surprise when he played the shot of the tournament against Stan Wawrinka.

With Nadal in complete control at 4-1 up in the second set, Wawrinka was simply looking to hold serve, but Nadal wouldn’t even let him do that without a battle.

It looks like Nadal’s back to his best, everyone.

When you're not even looking but you hit an amazing winner...



With the ninth shot of the rally it looked as though Wawrinka had worked the Spaniard into a corner, but he’s not the greatest clay-court tennis player of all time for nothing.

The winner even received a round of applause from his Swiss opponent, who must have known it was going to take a monumental effort just to take a set off Nadal.

Wawrinka did actually manage to hold his serve that game, but it wasn’t enough, as Nadal triumphed 6-2 6-3 6-1 to win his 10th French Open title, a remarkable feat.

And having gone three years without a major title, the people at Wimbledon had a message of encouragement for the man who is now just three Grand Slams away from Roger Federer’s record of 18 major titles.

2008, 2010: Nadal wins French Open without losing a set, wins #Wimbledon



2017: Nadal wins French Open without losing a set...👀 pic.twitter.com/bSaBWNzVPq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 11, 2017

Is Grand Slam number 16 on its way next month?