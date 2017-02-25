St Brendan's Killarney celebrate 22nd Corn Uí Mhuirí title

St Brendan's 2-20 Tralee CBS 0-11



A 22nd Corn Ui Mhuiri title for St Brendan's Killarney, and an emphatic one by the finish at Austin Stack Park in Tralee this evening, writes Tony Leen.

In Tralee for the @Munsterpps Corn Ui Mhuiri final, favs St Brendan's v Tralee CBS. Neutral position.... pic.twitter.com/36Oo8S0Jgd — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) February 25, 2017

The reigning All Ireland Colleges SFC champions completed back to back Munster titles with a stylish and clinical second-half performance against Tralee CBS, who were only two points down at half time (0-7 to 0-5).

Two emphatic finishes for goals from All-Ireland winning Kerry minors David Shaw (36 mins) and Billy Courtney (44) franked a statement of intent by the Sem, who now go in search of back to back Hogan Cup titles at national level.

The Sem ran riot in the last quarter with Dara Moynihan, Shaw and centre forward Donnchadh O'Sullivan particularly impressive, the latter finishing with seven points.

Scorers for St Brendan's: D Shaw (1-4), D O'Sullivan (0-7, 4 frees), B Courtney (1-1), J Griffin, M O'Shea (0-2 each), N Donohue, C Gammell, D Moynihan, B Keane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tralee CBS: M Kelliher (0-4, 3 frees), T. O'Connor (0-2), K Dwyer (free), T Hoare, D Keane, S Quilter, N O'Mahoney (0-1 each).

St BRENDAN'S: R Osborne (Legion); L MacMonagle (Dr Crokes), C. O'Donoghue (Glenflesk), S O'Leary (Kilcummin); J Griffin (Dr Crokes), M Potts (Dr Crokes), N Donohue (Firies); B Courtney (Dr Crokes), C Gammell (Legion); D Moynihan (Spa), D. O'Sullivan (Firies), B. Keane (Listry); D Shaw (Dr Crokes), M O'Shea (Dr Crokes), C Flynn (Firies).

Subs: M Hartnett (Dr Crokes) for Keane (44);; M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes) for Griffin (56).

TRALEE CBS: S Foley (Kerins O'Rahilly's); B Patterson (Austin Stacks), T Lynch (St Pat's), J Myers (John Mitchels); J Walsh (Knocknagoshel), K. Dwyer (St Pat's), N O'Mahoney (Na Gaeil); J O'Connor (Austin Stacks), T. O'Connor (Ballymacelligott); S Donnellan (Churchill), T Hoare (Kerins O'Rahillys), M Scanlon (Castlergregory); D Keane (Ballymacelligott), G. Fitzgerald (Austin Stacks), M Kelliher (John Mitchels)

Subs: S Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Donnellan (41); A Roche (Kerins O'Rahillys) for Scanlon (49); D Fitzmaurice (Austin Stacks) for Kelliher (54); S Hamilton (Churchill) for Hoare (58).

REFEREE: E Walsh