St Brendan’s overcome slow start to stay on course for Corn Uí Mhuirí hat-trick

By Eoghan Cormican, Ballyvourney

St Brendan’s, Killarney 0-17 - De La Salle, Macroom 0-13: St Brendan’s three-in-a-row Corn Uí Mhuirí quest remains firmly alive thanks to a four-point quarter-final win this afternoon.

The reigning back-to-back Munster and All-Ireland champions only looked in trouble during the opening quarter when they fell 0-5 to 0-3 behind as Jack Kelleher helped Macroom into an early lead.

But Gary McGrath’s students responded with five unanswered points - Darragh Lyne, Cian Gammell, Patrick D’Arcy and Ciaran Flynn (0-2) the providers - to hold a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

A Jack Kelleher free two minutes into the second-half was Macroom’s first score since the 12th minute of action. And while they thrice managed to slice the deficit to the minimum, they were unable to regain parity.

A three-in-a-row burst from Lorcan McMonagle, Niall McCarthy and D’Arcy sent the Killarney college 0-16 to 0-11 clear four minutes from time and they were never going to be caught from that position.

St Brendan’s now meet Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in the semi-final. They clashed in the group stages where the game ended all square.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: N McCarthy (0-5, 0-3 frees); P D’Arcy, C Flynn (0-3 each); B Keane (0-2); L McMonagle (0-1 free), D Lyne, P O’Shea, C Gammell (0-1 each).

Scorers for De La Salle Macroom: J Kelleher (0-7 0-6 frees); S Desmond (0-2, 0-1 ‘45); C O’Leary, T Collins, L Twohig, J O’Mullane (0-1 each).

St Brendan’s: R Osborne (Legion); K O’Donoghue (Legion), L McMonagle (Dr Crokes), D Looney (Legion); M Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), C Gammell (Legion), E Cosgrave (Firies); J Flynn (Firies), D Lyne (Legion); N McCarthy (Spa), P D’Arcy (Glenflesk), M Devlin (Legion); B Keane (Listry), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), C Flynn (Firies).

Subs: T O’Connor (Kilcummin) for Devlin (36 mins), R Delaney (Dr Crokes) for Cosgrave (53), S O’Sullivan (Listry) for D’Arcy (59), P O’Sullivan (Legion) for Fitzgerald (62).

De La Salle Macroom: T Quinn (Clondrohid); C Twomey (Macroom), S O’Riordan (Iveleary), A O’Donovan (Iveleary); J Pickering (Iveleary), J O’Mullane (KIlmurry), L Healy (Kilmurry); L O’Leary (Aghinagh), S Desmond (Clondrohid); C O’Leary (Iveleary), T Collins (KIlmurry), L Twohig (Aghinagh); J Kelleher (Canovee), J De Lacey (Kilmichael), G Fitton (KIlmurry).

Subs: S McMahon for Healy, L O’Sullivan (Kilmurry) for De Lacey, D Foley (Éire Óg) for Pickering (all 54 mins).

Referee: K Walsh (Clare).