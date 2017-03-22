Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris says his future depends on Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris says his Tottenham future depends on Mauricio Pochettino but admits he could still be tempted away by one of Europe's top clubs.

Lloris signed a new contract until 2022 in December as Spurs put their captain among the squad's top earners, second only to star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham have made great strides since Lloris joined in 2012, with Pochettino's men on course to finish runners-up in the Premier League this season and seal Champions League qualification for a second successive year.

Pochettino, linked with taking over at Barcelona this summer, has been the chief architect of Spurs' progress and Lloris admits his manager remains the key to him staying at White Hart Lane.

"I feel good at Tottenham, but in football everything's fragile and can change. Some things you can't refuse," Lloris told French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Certainly, my destiny is linked to Mauricio. He matters a lot to me. Our relationship goes beyond football, it's a match, and one day he will be the best manager in the world.

"For me he is already. His presence and our relationship are the most important elements for me."

Lloris was one of the few Tottenham players to excel during this season's miserable Champions League campaign and the 30-year-old is widely considered one of the world's finest goalkeepers.

But Lyon's Coupe de France triumph in 2012 remains Lloris' only major honour during his career and he admits a top European club would be difficult to turn down.

"There are things you cannot refuse, but that does not mean I am desperate," the France international said.

"There are some teams that demand admiration, they are monsters for what they have done in their past, and in 10 or 15 years they will win again.

"Tottenham is not a club that always wins, but we are trying to create something. It's not easy to fight against European monsters but it is a motivation."