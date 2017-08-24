Spurs fans are quaking in their boots on Twitter following a tough Champions League draw

Tottenham fans were left bitterly disappointed following the Champions League draw, which pitched the team in this season’s group of death, according to several Twitter users.

Spurs will be up against current champions Real Madrid, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and APOEL FC of Cyprus, making up a highly competitive Group H.

The memes were rolling in on Twitter, which were shared amid the fans’ distress.

The draw, which was revealed in Monaco, saw Europa League champions Manchester United comfortably seated in Group A among Portugal’s Benfica, Switzerland’s Basel and CSKA Moscow.

Fans were pretty pleased, to say the least.

Chelsea, the most recent British champions, were revealed in Group C alongside Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag of Azerbaijan, while five-time winners Liverpool are set to play Spartak Moscow, Spanish side Sevilla and Slovenia’s Maribor, in Group E.

Manchester City will meet Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk, Italian club Napoli, and Dutch team Feyenoord in Group F, while Scottish champions Celtic will be up against a tough Group B with Bayern Munich, France’s PSG and Belgian side, Anderlecht.

The group stage matches will kick off in September and run until early December.
