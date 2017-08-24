Spurs fans are quaking in their boots on Twitter following a tough Champions League draw

Tottenham fans were left bitterly disappointed following the Champions League draw, which pitched the team in this season’s group of death, according to several Twitter users.

Spurs will be up against current champions Real Madrid, Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and APOEL FC of Cyprus, making up a highly competitive Group H.

The memes were rolling in on Twitter, which were shared amid the fans’ distress.

Just seen CL draw, Tough for Chelsea. United, Liverpool should be alright, City got some tough away games especially, Spurs group of death — Matt Tillman (@Mattytillman24) August 24, 2017

Real Madrid

Dortmund

Tottenham



Group of death locked in. #UCLdraw — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) August 24, 2017

Man U and Liverpool with perceived easy groups. Us with group of death obviously.



Bring on Madrid & Dortmund #coys — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) August 24, 2017

Tottenham out before the draw is even finished #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/cYh73Th1rK — victor (@victor_km4) August 24, 2017

Spurs fans when they find out they're in the same group as Dortmund & Real Madrid 😂 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fTi0GSv4YH — Ali (@Chocmilksheikh1) August 24, 2017

The draw, which was revealed in Monaco, saw Europa League champions Manchester United comfortably seated in Group A among Portugal’s Benfica, Switzerland’s Basel and CSKA Moscow.

Fans were pretty pleased, to say the least.

Manchester United are drawn with: Benfica, Basel and CSKA.



Exciting times! What a fantastic group. Finish 6th and get a flattering group! — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 24, 2017

The feeling of Manchester united and Liverpool fans after the #UCLdraw considering the group Chelsea and Tottenham have 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kUleC5FSYY — 👑 27th July King👑 (@samuelgigs) August 24, 2017

Group B and H are the most competitive from my view. What an easy group for Manchester United, I hope the other teams surprise us #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/vLbrAKrK4e — Daddy P. Ojuok (@DaddyOjuok) August 24, 2017

Someone hand @ManUtd the title right now 🔥 — Scott Jordan (@ScottJordan86) August 24, 2017

Chelsea, the most recent British champions, were revealed in Group C alongside Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag of Azerbaijan, while five-time winners Liverpool are set to play Spartak Moscow, Spanish side Sevilla and Slovenia’s Maribor, in Group E.

Manchester City will meet Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk, Italian club Napoli, and Dutch team Feyenoord in Group F, while Scottish champions Celtic will be up against a tough Group B with Bayern Munich, France’s PSG and Belgian side, Anderlecht.

The group stage matches will kick off in September and run until early December.