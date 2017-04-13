Sports psychologist says Wednesday match 'a step too far' for Borussia Dortmund

A leading sports psychologist has suggested it was "a step too far" to expect Borussia Dortmund's players to perform so soon after Tuesday's bomb attack on their team bus.

The Bundesliga outfit took to the field on Wednesday evening, less than 24 hours after the original Champions League tie against Monaco was postponed when three explosions went off as they made their way to Signal Iduna Park.

Defender Marc Bartra needed surgery on a wrist injury as a result of the blasts and Dortmund subsequently lost 3-2 in a breathless rearranged encounter.

Members of Dortmund's squad - including Nuri Sahin and Julian Weigl - admitted after the match that the attack had an impact on their performance.

And while Michael Caulfield, director of Sporting Edge, praised the German club's players for being "resolute" he also believes it was "a huge ask" for them to perform at their peak.

He told Press Association Sport: "I can see why there was a desire to get it going so soon and they would have asked 'can we carry on as normal?'

"Footballers and clubs go right down to the last minute in terms of preparation. I doubt they would have had any preparation or rest and to suddenly expect them to perform would have been a step too far. It was a huge ask.

"An attack on their team coach, that would have an impact - it would - but footballers are resolute characters. It is often the families that worry more."

The long-term impact of the attack on the players will become clearer on Saturday when fourth-placed Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then travel to Monaco for the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday in what is sure to be another emotional encounter.

"The Dortmund players spoke beautifully after the game," added Caulfield, who has worked as a sports psychologist with clubs in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

"What happened in Dortmund, they would have all sat on the team coach thinking 'this is the safest place in the world' and the least likely place for this sort of thing to happen.

"What shocked us all was these are two good clubs and it's a beautiful part of the world and you think 'my word'.

"Players crave normality. I'm not sure how long it would take (to recover psychologically) but credit to them for playing. It sends out the right message."