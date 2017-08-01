Sport stars take part in Zorbing Derby for charity at Galway races

Once you have the first 24 hours under your belt in Galway, the rest of the week should get easier - but it doesn't, writes Conall Ó Fátharta.

If anything, Monday is a gentle opening, a nice evening jaunt before the heavier days of Wednesday and Thursday bring the real madness.

Tuesday is in a similar mould. A little step up in madness as we build for the middle of the week when the real punters and hordes of women in fine attire head for Ballybrit on Thursday. That is when the real competition comes to town.

One of the highlights of Tuesday took place before a horse even set foot on the track. Animals of the two legged variety in the shape of bookmaker Paddy Power, former Irish football international Stephen Hunt, former Galway hurler Ollie Canning and sponsor of the day's racing Colm Quinn of BMW took part in the first and possibly last Zorbing Derby in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Considering he had organised the event, Paddy Power admitted to being not really sure what the whole race involved.

"Im actually not quite sure what zorbing is. It's kind of like a football but it's really big and your in it so I am not sure how. Its gonna go. I had the perfect preparation as any good Galway racegoer would have had last night," he said.

As it happens, poor Paddy finished last and retreating, while in what might be a good omen for next weekend's All Ireland hurling semi-final, Ollie Canning romped home to victory.

As for the racing, Dermot Weld's Tandem will be going all out to land the feature race - the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap at 7.40pm.