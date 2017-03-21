Speculation: Rooney to return to roots with possible Everton offer

England captain and Manchester United player Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering moving back to his old childhood club Everton.

An exclusive by The London Independent suggested that Mr Rooney could be offered a £150,000 a week deal with the Everton club and also that Manchester United might consider waiving the transfer fee.

It is also suggested that Manchester United considered letting Rooney go to the Chinese Super League, but the 31-year-old wanted to remain in the Premier League as well as free to play for his country in the 2018 World Cup.