Speculation on Peter O'Mahony's future not a distraction for Munster, says Murray

Conor Murray insists the speculation over Peter O'Mahony's future will not disrupt Munster's preparations for the upcoming Champions Cup games against Leicester.

The Munster captain is considering a move to England or France and intends to make a decision in the coming weeks.

There are fears that CJ Stander could also leave but Murray feels it is all part of the process.

"Pete and CJ are up at the moment but I don't know how real that is, we haven't chatted about it. Hopefully they won't go," Conor Murray said.

"It's natural for every player to try and get their worth and I presume that's the process they're all going through at the moment. Genuinely this is a European week. Leicester at home. It doesn't get mentioned in meetings, it's only when we face the media that we have to talk about it so it's not really a distraction."