Special Olympics Ireland seeking volunteers for Ireland’s biggest sporting event of 2018

Special Olympics Ireland is looking for 2,500 volunteers to help run their games in Dublin later this year.

1,600 athletes will take part in games in 13 disciplines at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown in June.

The 4 day Olympics will be the biggest sporting event to take place in the country this year.

The volunteers will help in "creating a safe and professional sporting experience for participating athletes and their supporters".

Volunteers can apply at irelandgames.ie.