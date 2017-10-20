Spartak Moscow facing partial stadium closure for monkey chants at Liverpool youngster

Spartak Moscow have been hit with a partial stadium closure by UEFA for 'racist behaviour' towards Liverpool striker Bobby Adekanye during last month's Youth League match.

A section of the Russian club's fans directed monkey chants at the 18-year-old attacker in the 2-1 defeat suffered by Steven Gerrard's side at Spartak's academy on September 26.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) upheld Liverpool's subsequent complaint and a section of Spartak's stadium will be closed for their next home game in Europe.

A UEFA statement read: "The CEDB has decided to order the partial closure of the FC Spartak Moskva Stadium during the next UEFA competition match in which FC Spartak Moskva would play as the host team.

"FC Spartak Moskva shall inform at least seven days prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 500 seats."

Spartak have been directed to "display a banner with the wording '#EqualGame', with the UEFA logo on it" in the section closed to supporters.

The Russian champions have also been fined 33,000 euros for holding up a 'UEFA Mafia' banner, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during their Champions League clash at home to the Reds last month.