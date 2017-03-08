Spare a thought for those who watched Manchester City v Stoke instead of the greatest Champions League comeback ever

If you weren’t watching either the Champions League or the Premier League, you might have seen a few tweets like these at around 21:45 on Wednesday night.

Wooooooooooooow!!!!!!!! — Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) March 8, 2017

Wowowowowowow — Greg Lea (@GregLeaFootball) March 8, 2017

Those were driven by the news that Barcelona had come back from 4-0 and 5-3 down on aggregate, to beat Paris St-Germain with a last-minute winner in their last-16 second leg.

62': Barcelona 3-1 PSG

88': Barcelona 4-1 PSG

90'+1: Barcelona 5-1 PSG

90'+5: Barcelona 6-1 PSG



Absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/L6q3WtzlJx — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 8, 2017

Great drama, right? You’d almost certainly not have chosen to watch Manchester City v Stoke instead, would you? Not with action like this to speak of.

79- Stoke SUB:

➡️ Whelan ON

⬅️ Berahino OFF#MCFC 0-0 #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 8, 2017

Well, not everybody was convinced by the prospect of a Champions League tie in which Barcelona, of all teams, would have to go on all-out attack.

'I think we all need a breather' says Lineker on BT Sport. Not if you stuck with City v Stoke, Gary. That game was one big breather. — Elis James (@elisjames) March 8, 2017

I watched City.... — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) March 8, 2017

@OliverKayTimes You're joking right? Switched over to Man City 0-0 Stoke at 3-1.... — Matt Hughes (@MattHughesTimes) March 8, 2017

Oh dear, oh dear.

If for some reason you chose to watch City Stoke probably best not to look at the Barca result. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) March 8, 2017

Of course, 6-5 aggregate scorelines aren’t for everyone. For some, the chess-like nature of the 0-0 draw is sweet enough.

Amazing night, what a game. Can't believe it. It's incredible!!! Stoke are holding City. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) March 8, 2017

Wow.....Amazing....incredible...fantastic..I mean people just don't know how hard it is to get a point against Man City. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) March 8, 2017

One of the most amazing results in the HISTORY OF FOOTBALL!!!!! Man C 0 Stoke 0 — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) March 8, 2017

It even had a grandstand finish.

SERGIO AGUERO INTO THE SIDE NETTIG WHAT A CLIMAX WE HAVE AT THE ETIHAD STADIUM — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) March 8, 2017

It’s hard to tell whether this journalist was in Manchester or Barcelona…

That's one of the greatest football occasions I've ever been to. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 8, 2017

… he was in Spain.