Spare a thought for those who watched Manchester City v Stoke instead of the greatest Champions League comeback ever

Back to Sport Home

If you weren’t watching either the Champions League or the Premier League, you might have seen a few tweets like these at around 21:45 on Wednesday night.

Those were driven by the news that Barcelona had come back from 4-0 and 5-3 down on aggregate, to beat Paris St-Germain with a last-minute winner in their last-16 second leg.

Great drama, right? You’d almost certainly not have chosen to watch Manchester City v Stoke instead, would you? Not with action like this to speak of.

Well, not everybody was convinced by the prospect of a Champions League tie in which Barcelona, of all teams, would have to go on all-out attack.

Oh dear, oh dear.

Of course, 6-5 aggregate scorelines aren’t for everyone. For some, the chess-like nature of the 0-0 draw is sweet enough.

It even had a grandstand finish.

It’s hard to tell whether this journalist was in Manchester or Barcelona…

… he was in Spain.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Barcelona, Champions League, Football, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Premier League, Stoke City

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport