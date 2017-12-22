Spain must understand wish of the Catalan people, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will wait to "see what happens" following reports he has been named in a Spanish police investigation into the Catalonia independence crisis.

It has been claimed in Spain that the Catalan-born Manchester City manager is being probed as one of a number of high-profile figures who may have attempted to sway public opinion ahead of October’s illegal referendum.

According to Spanish newspaper El Nacional, Guardiola’s name arose as part of a police investigation into rebellion around the now imprisoned activists Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart.

Guardiola has previously voiced his support for incarcerated Catalan politicians and has worn a yellow ribbon to highlight their plight for the past two months.

Asked about the latest reports, Guardiola said: "We will see what happens."

The reports come after pro-independence parties polled well in a regional election held in Catalonia on Thursday.

Although the Citizens Party won the most seats, three pro-independence parties combined hold a slim majority.

Guardiola, who defended Catalan citizens’ right to vote in the October referendum that was declared illegal by Spain, hopes this can pave the way to a better future.

He said: "The most important thing is a lot of people voted, I think more than 81 per cent, so it’s really amazing.

"Now the rest of Spain must try to understand the reality that, yesterday, Catalonia showed clearly what it wants. Yesterday was a legal election and the people of Catalonia, with the vote, expressed what they are.

"What I want is the people who are still in jail to go out as soon as possible because it’s not fair, and the politicians can start to make politics. So, please, start to talk.

"Forget about the judges and try to do the best for Catalonia and Spain. That is what everybody wants."

