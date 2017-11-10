Southgate names experimental England team to face Germany in Wembley friendly

England handed debuts to Jordan Pickford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham as manager Gareth Southgate named an experimental XI for the Wembley friendly against Germany.

Pickford benefited from Jack Butland's broken finger to take his place in goal, Loftus-Cheek lined up in midfield and Abraham partnered Jamie Vardy up front.

That takes the number of debutants under Southgate to 11 in 13 games, with Eric Dier his sixth different captain.

Germany were without the star power of Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller, but still named a formidable side.

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels captained, with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil also lining up alongside Manchester City pair Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

Referee Pawel Raczkowski will have access to VAR technology, a first for England at Wembley, and both sides will wear black armbands bearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
